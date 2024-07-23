Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Running for US president is a costly business – here’s how the candidates raise money

By Steven Daniels, Lecturer in Law and Politics, Edge Hill University
It costs a lot of money to become president of the United States. The 2020 presidential election cycle involved campaign expenditure of US$14 billion (£11 billion) – an amount that will almost certainly be beaten in November 2024.

By Sunday June 2, and after a buoyant Republican National Convention at which he was endorsed as the party’s candidate for the November election, data recorded by the US…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
