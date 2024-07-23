Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Sentencing of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva highlights crackdown on media freedom

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the sentencing of RFE/RL Russian Service’s journalist Alsu Kurmasheva on unfounded charges of spreading false information by the Supreme Court of Tatarstan, Central Russia, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: “This latest reprisal against an independent journalist is a clear demonstration of the lengths to which the Russian authorities are willing to go […] The post Russia: Sentencing of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva highlights crackdown on media freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes
~ Would you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You’d be surprised how many would
~ If we want to settle on other planets, we’ll have to use genome editing to alter human DNA
~ Steak is off the menu for Argentinians as the country’s austerity policies bite
~ Demolishing buildings is bad for the planet – here’s an alternative
~ Will replacing personal statements with application questions make university admissions fairer?
~ Some women have become pregnant through anal sex – and other extremely rare methods of conception
~ Unequal access to quantum information education may limit progress in this emerging field − now is the time to improve
~ COVID-19 devastated teacher morale − and it hasn’t recovered
~ Worried about the health effects of the sugar in your breakfast cereal? Little has changed since the days of ‘Unfrosted,’ the Pop-Tarts movie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter