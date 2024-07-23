Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If we want to settle on other planets, we’ll have to use genome editing to alter human DNA

By Sam McKee, Associate Tutor and PhD Candidate in Philosophy of Science, Manchester Metropolitan University
When considering human settlements on the Moon, Mars and further afield, much attention is given to the travel times, food and radiation risk. We’ll undoubtedly face a harsh environment in deep space and some thinkers have been pointing to genome editing as a way to ensure that humans can tolerate the severe conditions as they venture further into the solar system.

In January, I was fortunate to attend a much-anticipated debate between astronomer royal Lord…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Sentencing of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva highlights crackdown on media freedom
~ Some Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes
~ Would you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You’d be surprised how many would
~ Steak is off the menu for Argentinians as the country’s austerity policies bite
~ Demolishing buildings is bad for the planet – here’s an alternative
~ Will replacing personal statements with application questions make university admissions fairer?
~ Some women have become pregnant through anal sex – and other extremely rare methods of conception
~ Unequal access to quantum information education may limit progress in this emerging field − now is the time to improve
~ COVID-19 devastated teacher morale − and it hasn’t recovered
~ Worried about the health effects of the sugar in your breakfast cereal? Little has changed since the days of ‘Unfrosted,’ the Pop-Tarts movie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter