Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Demolishing buildings is bad for the planet – here’s an alternative

By Ana Rute Costa, Senior Lecturer in Architecture, Lancaster University
Rabia Charef, Research Associate, Lancaster University
The construction industry is not on track to decarbonise by 2050 and uses more resources than most. In 2020, the UK produced a staggering 59.1 million tonnes of non-hazardous construction and demolition waste. Despite most of this material (92.6%) being recycled, much of it was crushed for use in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Sentencing of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva highlights crackdown on media freedom
~ Some Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes
~ Would you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You’d be surprised how many would
~ If we want to settle on other planets, we’ll have to use genome editing to alter human DNA
~ Steak is off the menu for Argentinians as the country’s austerity policies bite
~ Will replacing personal statements with application questions make university admissions fairer?
~ Some women have become pregnant through anal sex – and other extremely rare methods of conception
~ Unequal access to quantum information education may limit progress in this emerging field − now is the time to improve
~ COVID-19 devastated teacher morale − and it hasn’t recovered
~ Worried about the health effects of the sugar in your breakfast cereal? Little has changed since the days of ‘Unfrosted,’ the Pop-Tarts movie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter