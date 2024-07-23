Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will replacing personal statements with application questions make university admissions fairer?

By Helena Gillespie, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion and Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, University of East Anglia
Mark Walmsley, Lecturer in the Humanities and Widening Participation Academic Lead, University of East Anglia
Prospective students will no longer be asked to write personal statements as part of their application to university in the UK, the admissions organisation Ucas has announced.

Instead of writing a single 4,000 character personal statement, from 2026 applicants will instead have to answer three questions. These ask why they want to study a particular course, how their education has prepared them for it, and how their experiences beyond education…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Sentencing of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva highlights crackdown on media freedom
~ Some Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes
~ Would you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You’d be surprised how many would
~ If we want to settle on other planets, we’ll have to use genome editing to alter human DNA
~ Steak is off the menu for Argentinians as the country’s austerity policies bite
~ Demolishing buildings is bad for the planet – here’s an alternative
~ Some women have become pregnant through anal sex – and other extremely rare methods of conception
~ Unequal access to quantum information education may limit progress in this emerging field − now is the time to improve
~ COVID-19 devastated teacher morale − and it hasn’t recovered
~ Worried about the health effects of the sugar in your breakfast cereal? Little has changed since the days of ‘Unfrosted,’ the Pop-Tarts movie
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter