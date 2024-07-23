Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some women have become pregnant through anal sex – and other extremely rare methods of conception

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Unless you skipped sex ed class, you probably have at least a basic understanding of how babies are made. An egg (ovum) needs to be fertilised by sperm during a precise window in the menstrual cycle for life to happen.

Sexual intercourse provides optimal conditions for reproduction. But that doesn’t mean that every pregnancy happens this way. There are also examples of women conceiving in extremely rare circumstances that you’d expect to be impossible.

1. Via anal sex


While cases of pregnancies resulting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
