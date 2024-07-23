Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unequal access to quantum information education may limit progress in this emerging field − now is the time to improve

By Bethany Wilcox, Assistant Professor of Physics, University of Colorado Boulder
Gina Passante, Associate Professor of Physics, California State University, Fullerton
Josephine C. Meyer, NSF Graduate Research Fellow, University of Colorado Boulder
Quantum information science uses the physics that describes the smallest particles – such as electrons or photons – to potentially revolutionize computing and related technologies. This new field can be used for a wide range of applications, from developing new devices to data encryption.

As the potential applications of quantum information science inch closer to reality, quantum information science courses in university and high school classrooms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
