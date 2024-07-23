Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Counter-drug strategies in Central America are worsening deforestation, threatening many species of birds

By Amanda D. Rodewald, Professor of Natural Resources and the Environment, Cornell University
Central America’s forests are critically important habitat for many forest birds, including endangered species. Narco-traffickers are cutting down trees, leaving birds with nowhere to go.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Sentencing of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva highlights crackdown on media freedom
~ Some Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes
~ Would you pay to quit TikTok and Instagram? You’d be surprised how many would
~ If we want to settle on other planets, we’ll have to use genome editing to alter human DNA
~ Steak is off the menu for Argentinians as the country’s austerity policies bite
~ Demolishing buildings is bad for the planet – here’s an alternative
~ Will replacing personal statements with application questions make university admissions fairer?
~ Some women have become pregnant through anal sex – and other extremely rare methods of conception
~ Unequal access to quantum information education may limit progress in this emerging field − now is the time to improve
~ COVID-19 devastated teacher morale − and it hasn’t recovered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter