Human Rights Observatory

Sure, 2024 has had lots of news – but compared with 1940, 1968 or 1973, it’s nothing exceptional

By Philip Klinkner, James S. Sherman Professor of Government, Hamilton College
You think 2024 has been packed with a ceaseless and exhausting stream of consequential events? So did Americans in 1940, 1968 and 1973.The Conversation


