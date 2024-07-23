Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Free Academic Facing Bogus Charges

By Human Rights Watch
A photograph of Gubad Ibadoghlu taken in 2021. © 2021 Private (Berlin, July 23, 2024) – Azerbaijan should free Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, an academic arrested a year ago who is facing up to 17 years in prison on trumped-up charges, and end its crackdown on activists and journalists who criticize the government, a group of nongovernmental organizations  including Human Rights Watch said in a statement released today.The following is their statement:July 23 – We, the undersigned organizations, strongly condemn the ongoing crackdown against civil society in Azerbaijan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
