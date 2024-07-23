Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Assisted dying: first-hand accounts of what it’s like to help a loved one die

By Nancy Preston, Professor of Supportive and Palliative Care, Lancaster University
Jane Lowers, Assistant Professor, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, Emory University

Straight away, she told me she wasn’t going to let the illness progress. She wanted to end this at Dignitas. I was really shocked – firstly about her diagnosis, but also about her immediate decision to die sooner than ‘the end’.

On the same day Marjorie* learned about her mother’s cancer diagnosis, she found out about her decision to leave the UK for Switzerland, where she could legally choose an assisted death. Despite having reservations about this abrupt announcement, Marjorie agreed to assist her on the journey. She told us her mother had made the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Decree in Cameroon Unjustifiably Censors Free Speech
~ 6 in 10 Americans support abortion rights. This could be the advantage Kamala Harris needs against Donald Trump
~ Hillbilly Elegy: JD Vance’s ‘remarkable, if maudlin’ memoir doesn’t mirror his current politics, but offers clues
~ The CrowdStrike outage caused chaos for business – could we see a class action?
~ LB.1, or D-FLiRT, is the newest COVID subvariant. What do we know about it? Where has it come from?
~ An academic publisher has struck an AI data deal with Microsoft – without their authors’ knowledge
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Lester Munson on Kamala Harris’s style and a changed Trump
~ Netanyahu Visit Highlights US Officials’ Liability Risk
~ Israel: Detainees Face Inhumane Treatment
~ Is Tantra about sex or divine liberation? Why followers are split over the ancient yogic tradition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter