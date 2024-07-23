Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decree in Cameroon Unjustifiably Censors Free Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cameroon's parliament in Yaoundé, November 17, 2017. © 2017 AFP via Getty Images It is becoming increasingly difficult to speak freely in Cameroon.In a decree issued on July 16, Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent, the head of the Mfoundi division, where the capital Yaoundé is situated, stated that “anyone who dangerously insults the [state] institutions or the person who embodies them,” could be banned from staying in the division. Djikdent issued this decree to “preserve public order.”Two days later, René Emmanuel Sadi, the communication minister, issued…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Assisted dying: first-hand accounts of what it’s like to help a loved one die
~ 6 in 10 Americans support abortion rights. This could be the advantage Kamala Harris needs against Donald Trump
~ Hillbilly Elegy: JD Vance’s ‘remarkable, if maudlin’ memoir doesn’t mirror his current politics, but offers clues
~ The CrowdStrike outage caused chaos for business – could we see a class action?
~ LB.1, or D-FLiRT, is the newest COVID subvariant. What do we know about it? Where has it come from?
~ An academic publisher has struck an AI data deal with Microsoft – without their authors’ knowledge
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Lester Munson on Kamala Harris’s style and a changed Trump
~ Netanyahu Visit Highlights US Officials’ Liability Risk
~ Israel: Detainees Face Inhumane Treatment
~ Is Tantra about sex or divine liberation? Why followers are split over the ancient yogic tradition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter