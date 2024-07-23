Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hillbilly Elegy: JD Vance’s ‘remarkable, if maudlin’ memoir doesn’t mirror his current politics, but offers clues

By Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
JD Vance follows a tradition of US political leaders, notably Barack Obama, introducing themselves through books. What does Hillbilly Elegy reveal about Donald Trump’s pick for vice president?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Assisted dying: first-hand accounts of what it’s like to help a loved one die
~ Decree in Cameroon Unjustifiably Censors Free Speech
~ 6 in 10 Americans support abortion rights. This could be the advantage Kamala Harris needs against Donald Trump
~ The CrowdStrike outage caused chaos for business – could we see a class action?
~ LB.1, or D-FLiRT, is the newest COVID subvariant. What do we know about it? Where has it come from?
~ An academic publisher has struck an AI data deal with Microsoft – without their authors’ knowledge
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Lester Munson on Kamala Harris’s style and a changed Trump
~ Netanyahu Visit Highlights US Officials’ Liability Risk
~ Israel: Detainees Face Inhumane Treatment
~ Is Tantra about sex or divine liberation? Why followers are split over the ancient yogic tradition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter