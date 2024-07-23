Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LB.1, or D-FLiRT, is the newest COVID subvariant. What do we know about it? Where has it come from?

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
Emerging evidence suggests LB.1 could be more transmissible than earlier Omicron subvariants, but there’s nothing to suggest it will cause more severe disease.The Conversation


