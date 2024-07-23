Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netanyahu Visit Highlights US Officials’ Liability Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023. © 2023 Miriam Alster/Pool Photo via AP, File (Washington, DC) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance before a joint session of Congress on July 24, 2024, highlights the continued and significant US supply of weapons to Israel’s military despite credible allegations of ongoing war crimes by Israeli forces in Gaza, Human Rights Watch said today. “US officials are well aware of the mounting evidence that Israeli forces have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
