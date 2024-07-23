Tolerance.ca
Tragedy and hope: what the abuse-in-care report will say and what has to happen now

By Stephen Winter, Associate Professor in Political Theory, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The 16-volume royal commission report, to be made public tomorrow, will show beyond doubt how state policies and institutions have been guilty of enabling abuse. Change has to begin immediately.The Conversation


