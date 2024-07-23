Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do hosts win more medals? Are athletes getting older? 128 years of Olympic history in 5 charts

By Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
Niall Seewang, Sport + Society Editor
Using data from every Olympics, we’ve charted which sports have stood the test of time, the changing age of athletes – and whether hosting really gives your team an advantage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
