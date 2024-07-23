Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Detainees Face Inhumane Treatment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sde Teiman, an army base in the Negev desert of Israel, on May 31, 2024.   © 2024 AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV/The New York Times/Redux (Jerusalem) – Israeli forces have been publishing degrading photographs and videos of detained Palestinians, including children, a form of inhumane treatment and an outrage on their personal dignity that amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. In many cases, detainees were stripped of their clothing, sometimes fully, then photographed or filmed, with the images published by Israeli soldiers, media outlets, or activists.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Tantra about sex or divine liberation? Why followers are split over the ancient yogic tradition
~ Tragedy and hope: what the abuse-in-care report will say and what has to happen now
~ CrowdStrike crash showed us how invasive cyber security software is. Is there a better way?
~ Non-diabetics are buying continuous glucose monitors – but are there actually any health benefits?
~ Lethal bird flu could decimate Oceania’s birds. From vigilance to vaccines, here’s what we’re doing to prepare
~ Naming and shaming domestic violence perpetrators doesn’t work to keep women safe. Here’s why
~ Do hosts win more medals? Are athletes getting older? 128 years of Olympic history in 5 charts
~ Despite what you’ve read, Jim Chalmers’ wellbeing framework hasn’t been shelved – if anything, it’s been strengthened
~ Estuaries and coastlines capture most plastic before it gets out to sea, giving us a chance to stop ocean pollution
~ As an Aussie makes baseball history, the sport’s dark past is a clue to why it never took off here
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter