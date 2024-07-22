Estuaries and coastlines capture most plastic before it gets out to sea, giving us a chance to stop ocean pollution
By Melissa Bowen, Associate Professor in Physical Oceanography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Gaoyang Li, Research Assistant in Environmental Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Giovanni Coco, Professor of Environmental Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Zheng Chen, PhD Candidate in Physical Geography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A new study shows up to 90% of floating plastic rubbish is captured in estuaries and inner shorelines. Local community cleanups can make a real difference by stopping pollution at its source.
- Monday, July 22, 2024