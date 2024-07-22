Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Security Forces Target Unarmed Students

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anti-quota protestors and police are engaging in a clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 18, 2024. © 2024 Anik Rahman/NurPhoto via AP Photo (New York) – The Bangladeshi government has deployed the army against student protesters, imposed shoot-on-sight curfew orders, and shut down mobile data and internet services, Human Rights Watch said today. These actions followed violent protests against excesses by security forces to quell a peaceful student protest campaign.With more than 160 people killed, foreign governments should immediately call on Prime…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
