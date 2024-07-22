Dear Pharmac – do things differently: what David Seymour’s expectations could mean for the drug-buying agency
By Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Richard Edlin, Senior Lecturer of Health Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The Associate Health Minister’s letter of expectations for Pharmac includes things that could fundamentally alter its core objective of getting the best health outcomes within its budget.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 22, 2024