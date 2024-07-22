Vaping and mental health are closely linked. That can make quitting even harder
By Joshua Trigg, Researcher and Lecturer in Public Health, Flinders University
Anthony Venning, Associate Professor in Behavioural Health, Flinders University
Lavender Otieno, Research Assistant and Behavioural Scientist, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
People with mental health concerns are more likely to start vaping, have worse symptoms while vaping and find it harder to quit.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 22, 2024