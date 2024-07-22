Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaping and mental health are closely linked. That can make quitting even harder

By Joshua Trigg, Researcher and Lecturer in Public Health, Flinders University
Anthony Venning, Associate Professor in Behavioural Health, Flinders University
Lavender Otieno, Research Assistant and Behavioural Scientist, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
People with mental health concerns are more likely to start vaping, have worse symptoms while vaping and find it harder to quit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Dark leadership’ is a threat to Canada’s tourism industry
~ Dear Pharmac – do things differently: what David Seymour’s expectations could mean for the drug-buying agency
~ How to talk to your kids about nude art at the gallery
~ Despite what you’ve read, Jim Chalmers’s wellbeing framework hasn’t been shelved – if anything, it’s been strengthened
~ Environmental pollution and human health – how worried should we be?
~ AI-powered weather and climate models are set to change the future of forecasting
~ Australia’s largest iron ore deposits are 1 billion years younger than we thought
~ Lucia Osborne-Crowley was in the courtroom with Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex-trafficking trial. Her final account centres the victims
~ How classroom learning can help students shape new stories about climate change
~ GOP attacks against Kamala Harris were already bad – they are about to get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter