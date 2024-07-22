Tolerance.ca
Australia’s largest iron ore deposits are 1 billion years younger than we thought

By Liam Courtney-Davies, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Colorado Boulder
How did Australia end up with so much iron ore? What we discovered in Western Australia redefines how we think about iron deposits – and provides clues on how we might find more.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
