Urban greening in Africa will help to build climate resilience – planners and governments need to work with nature
By Sintayehu W. Dejene, Research Project Manager at the Alliance Bioversity and International Center for Tropical Agriculture, CGIAR and Associate Professor of Production Ecology and Resource Conservation, CGIAR System Organization
Razak Kiribou, PhD Candidate, Africa Center of Excellence for Climate Smart Agriculture and Biodiversity Conservation, Haramaya University
With the climate heating up rapidly, African cities must green every space to cool down and absorb more rain water, minimising floods. Nature-based solutions can make a huge difference.
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 22, 2024