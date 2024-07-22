Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Biden gone, Trump will need a new attack plan for the younger Kamala Harris

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
When Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential election race he changed the nature of the campaign. In the three weeks following the notorious presidential debate, Biden’s withdrawal came to be seen as a matter of when, not if. Now the Democratic party’s ticket is in flux and its campaign will look very different to the one Biden would have fought.

Biden has endorsed his vice-president Kamala Harris and many of the party’s big beasts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi mastered the art of silencing critics – why his tactics wouldn’t work today
~ Urban greening in Africa will help to build climate resilience – planners and governments need to work with nature
~ South Africa is trying to put a stop to the abuse of its intelligence agencies - what still needs fixing
~ Here’s how progressive, collaborative electoral alternatives can beat the far right
~ The Haida-B.C. agreement was a landmark deal, but where was Canada?
~ Why Kamala Harris has a head start in the race to replace Joe Biden
~ I spent months with Amazon workers in Coventry before they narrowly voted against unionising. This is what I learned
~ Can Keir Starmer reset the UK’s relations with Europe?
~ Undigested fruit, chewing gum and hair – the stony masses that might be growing in your stomach
~ Why does traditional masculinity have such longevity, even among younger boys?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter