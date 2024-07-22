Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cave discovered on the Moon opens up new opportunities for settlement by humans

By Christopher Pattison, Researcher at the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, University of Portsmouth
Almost 55 years after the launch of Apollo 11 – the first mission to land humans on the Moon – scientists have found evidence of a large cave system near the landing site of those astronauts.

Using radar images taken by Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft in 2010, researchers have been able to determine that huge pits, found in images of the Moon, may in fact be “skylights” to large caves and tunnels that sit beneath the lunar surface.

These could be incredibly valuable to future astronauts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi mastered the art of silencing critics – why his tactics wouldn’t work today
~ Urban greening in Africa will help to build climate resilience – planners and governments need to work with nature
~ South Africa is trying to put a stop to the abuse of its intelligence agencies - what still needs fixing
~ Here’s how progressive, collaborative electoral alternatives can beat the far right
~ The Haida-B.C. agreement was a landmark deal, but where was Canada?
~ Why Kamala Harris has a head start in the race to replace Joe Biden
~ I spent months with Amazon workers in Coventry before they narrowly voted against unionising. This is what I learned
~ Can Keir Starmer reset the UK’s relations with Europe?
~ With Biden gone, Trump will need a new attack plan for the younger Kamala Harris
~ Undigested fruit, chewing gum and hair – the stony masses that might be growing in your stomach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter