Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour promised to scrap the Rwanda policy. But its new approach aims to be just as tough on asylum seekers

By Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Migration policy has always been an ideological headache for the Labour party. Caught between the party’s labour market protectionism and international solidarity, Keir Starmer was fairly muted on migration during the election campaign.

Now that they are in power, we are starting to see what a Labour government’s policy on asylum and migration looks like. Labour’s approach is centred around border security, and ultimately aims to reduce the number of asylum claimants – albeit in a less sensationalist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi mastered the art of silencing critics – why his tactics wouldn’t work today
~ Urban greening in Africa will help to build climate resilience – planners and governments need to work with nature
~ South Africa is trying to put a stop to the abuse of its intelligence agencies - what still needs fixing
~ Here’s how progressive, collaborative electoral alternatives can beat the far right
~ The Haida-B.C. agreement was a landmark deal, but where was Canada?
~ Why Kamala Harris has a head start in the race to replace Joe Biden
~ I spent months with Amazon workers in Coventry before they narrowly voted against unionising. This is what I learned
~ Can Keir Starmer reset the UK’s relations with Europe?
~ With Biden gone, Trump will need a new attack plan for the younger Kamala Harris
~ Undigested fruit, chewing gum and hair – the stony masses that might be growing in your stomach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter