Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maritime commerce and climate change: how effective would a carbon tax on shipping be?

By Vianney Dequiedt, Professor of Economics, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Audrey-Anne de Ubeda, Responsable de la coordination des programmes de recherche à la Fondation pour les Etudes et Recherches sur le Développement International (FERDI)
Édouard Mien, Chargé de recherche, Fondation pour les Etudes et Recherches sur le Développement International (FERDI), Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Decarbonising shipping is more urgent than ever. But is a carbon tax the best way to achieve this? Wouldn’t it increase inequalities without sufficiently reducing greenhouse gas emissions?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do 9 states get by with no income tax? A tax expert explains the trade-offs they choose
~ After Westminster triumph, Sinn Féin seeks to bounce back in Ireland
~ Weerhoud at The Hepworth Wakefield: the spirit of dance animates Igshaan Adams’s reflection on South Africa’s history
~ Books That Shook the Business World: An Essay on the Principle of Population by Thomas Robert Malthus
~ Desk jobs can be killers – here’s how strength training at work can help
~ False stereotypes mean endangered animals are being protected in the wrong places
~ TB: gene editing could add new power to a 100-year-old vaccine
~ Amid humanitarian crisis and ongoing fighting, Africa’s war-scarred Sahel region faces new threat: Ethno-mercenaries
~ Invasive wasps threaten South African ecosystems: what the public can do to help stop the spread
~ The Yezidi genocide devastated Iraq’s community 10 years ago − but the roots of the prejudice that fueled it were much deeper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter