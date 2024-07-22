Maritime commerce and climate change: how effective would a carbon tax on shipping be?
By Vianney Dequiedt, Professor of Economics, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Audrey-Anne de Ubeda, Responsable de la coordination des programmes de recherche à la Fondation pour les Etudes et Recherches sur le Développement International (FERDI)
Édouard Mien, Chargé de recherche, Fondation pour les Etudes et Recherches sur le Développement International (FERDI), Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Decarbonising shipping is more urgent than ever. But is a carbon tax the best way to achieve this? Wouldn’t it increase inequalities without sufficiently reducing greenhouse gas emissions?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 22, 2024