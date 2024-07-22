Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buses weren’t the only civil rights battleground in Montgomery – the city’s parks still reflect a history of segregation

By Binita Mahato, Assistant Professor of Community Planning, Auburn University
Montgomery once closed all of its parks rather than desegregate them. Today, the city’s long history of racial inequality is still reflected in the state of its parks and green spaces.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Yezidi genocide devastated Iraq’s community 10 years ago − but the roots of the prejudice that fueled it were much deeper
~ Bob Newhart was more than an actor or comedian – he was a literary master
~ Bugs thrive in urban Los Angeles – volunteers’ traps reveal biodiversity hot spots for city insects and spiders
~ Diabetes and obesity can damage the liver to the point of failure – but few people know their risk of developing liver disease
~ Joe Biden’s legacy may have been stained had he not stepped aside. How will history view him now?
~ Polio in Gaza: what does this mean for the region and the world?
~ Biden’s withdrawal will place enormous attention on the Democratic convention in August. Here’s what to expect
~ Will Joe Biden’s legacy be defined by the last few weeks? The verdict might not come until November
~ The Productivity Commission wants to axe a key tax break for private school donations – but the government is determined to keep it
~ The Crowdstrike outage showed that risk management is essential. Why are so many businesses reluctant to do it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter