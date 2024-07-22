Bugs thrive in urban Los Angeles – volunteers’ traps reveal biodiversity hot spots for city insects and spiders
By Laura Melissa Guzman, Assistant Professor of Biology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Charles Lehnen, Doctoral Candidate in Integrative and Evolutionary Biology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Teagan Baiotto, Ph.D. Student in Marine & Environmental Biology, University of Southern California
City life can mean lots of pavement and habitat loss. But many bug species are hanging on, especially in neighborhoods with steady temperatures near the mountains.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 22, 2024