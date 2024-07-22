Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From district attorney to the White House: Kamala Harris’ life in pictures

By Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
President Joe Biden has stepped aside as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 US presidential election and has officially backed Kamala Harris as his successor. Harris was elected as a US senator from California…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
