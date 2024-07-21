Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who were the first Africans at the Olympics? The disturbing story of two 1904 marathon runners

By Francois Cleophas, Associate professor, Stellenbosch University
Jan Mashiani and Len Tau apparently found themselves in the US in 1904 as part of a world’s fair displaying ‘savages’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria’s chronic power shortages: mini grids were going to crack the problem for rural people, but they haven’t. Here’s why
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Meet the first Black President of South Africa
~ A global IT outage brought supply chains to their knees – we need to be better prepared next time
~ One small update brought down millions of IT systems around the world. It’s a timely warning
~ World News In Brief: UN rights chief on Bangladesh protests, alarm over Gershkovich sentence, Afghanistan floods latest, decriminalising LGBT laws
~ Guatemala: UN rights chief concerned over polarization, inequality, racism
~ Massive IT outage spotlights major vulnerabilities in the global information ecosystem
~ The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter