Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s chronic power shortages: mini grids were going to crack the problem for rural people, but they haven’t. Here’s why

By Temilade Sesan, Lecturer & Researcher, University of Ibadan
Electricity is a scarce commodity in Nigeria. With just over 4,000 megawatts supplying nearly 220 million people, the electricity access deficit stands at about 40% nationwide. The picture looks even darker in rural areas. There, 73% of the population is off the power grid.

Rural electrification is crucial to achieve Sustainable Development…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who were the first Africans at the Olympics? The disturbing story of two 1904 marathon runners
~ Stories from the UN Archive: Meet the first Black President of South Africa
~ A global IT outage brought supply chains to their knees – we need to be better prepared next time
~ One small update brought down millions of IT systems around the world. It’s a timely warning
~ World News In Brief: UN rights chief on Bangladesh protests, alarm over Gershkovich sentence, Afghanistan floods latest, decriminalising LGBT laws
~ Guatemala: UN rights chief concerned over polarization, inequality, racism
~ Massive IT outage spotlights major vulnerabilities in the global information ecosystem
~ The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter