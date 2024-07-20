Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One small update brought down millions of IT systems around the world. It’s a timely warning

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
This weekend’s global IT outage caused by a software update gone wrong highlights the interconnected and often fragile nature of modern IT infrastructure. It demonstrates how a single point of failure can have far-reaching consequences.

The outage was linked to a single update automatically rolled out to Crowdstrike Falcon, a ubiquitous cyber security tool used…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News In Brief: UN rights chief on Bangladesh protests, alarm over Gershkovich sentence, Afghanistan floods latest, decriminalising LGBT laws
~ Guatemala: UN rights chief concerned over polarization, inequality, racism
~ Massive IT outage spotlights major vulnerabilities in the global information ecosystem
~ The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights
~ Bangladesh: Government must urgently halt mounting death toll of protestors
~ Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to parliament listed South Africa’s old problems – but no new solutions
~ The Boys end of season 4 review: the gory superhero-hating show gets political as it sets up for its final season
~ You don’t need a doctor to get more physically active – here are 10 simple steps you can take by yourself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter