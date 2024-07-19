Tolerance.ca
World News In Brief: UN rights chief on Bangladesh protests, alarm over Gershkovich sentence, Afghanistan floods latest, decriminalising LGBT laws

As student protests continue to rage in Bangladesh, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is urging authorities to quickly restore internet access following a Government black out on Friday morning.


~ Guatemala: UN rights chief concerned over polarization, inequality, racism
~ Massive IT outage spotlights major vulnerabilities in the global information ecosystem
~ The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights
~ Bangladesh: Government must urgently halt mounting death toll of protestors
~ Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to parliament listed South Africa’s old problems – but no new solutions
~ The Boys end of season 4 review: the gory superhero-hating show gets political as it sets up for its final season
~ You don’t need a doctor to get more physically active – here are 10 simple steps you can take by yourself
~ Why does plague keep plaguing humans?
