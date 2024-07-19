Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Massive IT outage spotlights major vulnerabilities in the global information ecosystem

By Richard Forno, Principal Lecturer in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
A faulty software update crippled airlines, hospitals and government services. A security researcher explains why it’s likely to happen again and what needs to be done to lower the odds of a repeat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
