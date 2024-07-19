Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all

Secretary-General António Guterres heralded the opening of a new museum in central Portugal on Friday which honours the extraordinary life of a man who showed “immense bravery” helping thousands of refugees escape the Nazi regime during World War Two.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights
~ Bangladesh: Government must urgently halt mounting death toll of protestors
~ Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to parliament listed South Africa’s old problems – but no new solutions
~ The Boys end of season 4 review: the gory superhero-hating show gets political as it sets up for its final season
~ You don’t need a doctor to get more physically active – here are 10 simple steps you can take by yourself
~ Why does plague keep plaguing humans?
~ Open golf 2024: neuroscience reveals the secrets of better putting – new study
~ UK Border Force returns migrants in the Channel to France – expert Q&A
~ What a ‘right to disconnect’ from work could look like in the UK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter