All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan

By Amnesty International
by Dr. Japhet Biegon The ongoing battle between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan Armed Forces and their allies for the city of El Fasher marks a significant escalation in Sudan’s 14-month conflict.  Once a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing other parts of Darfur, El Fasher is now a war zone […] The post All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
