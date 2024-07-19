Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the historic advisory opinion delivered today by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legality of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) and the consequences of Israel’s conduct for other states and the UN, Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said:  […] The post ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ Bangladesh: Government must urgently halt mounting death toll of protestors
~ Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to parliament listed South Africa’s old problems – but no new solutions
~ The Boys end of season 4 review: the gory superhero-hating show gets political as it sets up for its final season
~ You don’t need a doctor to get more physically active – here are 10 simple steps you can take by yourself
~ Why does plague keep plaguing humans?
~ Open golf 2024: neuroscience reveals the secrets of better putting – new study
~ UK Border Force returns migrants in the Channel to France – expert Q&A
~ What a ‘right to disconnect’ from work could look like in the UK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter