The Boys end of season 4 review: the gory superhero-hating show gets political as it sets up for its final season

By John Caro, Principal Lecturer, University of Portsmouth
As this season of The Boys, Amazon’s superhero-hating blood fest, comes to a close, its storylines have grown closer to our own reality as the show gears up for its fifth and final series.

Notably in this US election year, Homelander (Antony Starr), the super villain we love to hate, has unquestionably become an analogue for Donald Trump. Throughout the entire series, Homelander finds that not only does his increasingly bad behaviour go unchallenged, but in the divided…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
