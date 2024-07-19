Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Open golf 2024: neuroscience reveals the secrets of better putting – new study

By Laura Carey, Lecturer in Health and Life Sciences, University of the West of Scotland
Professional golfers make playing look so effortless, it’s hard to imagine what’s going on inside their minds. But modern neuroscience allows us to do exactly that. My team’s new study shows how different parts of an expert golfer’s brains are activated when they putt their ball into the hole.

Putting is a crucial part of golf. Using their specialist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The life of Aristides de Sousa Mendes: an example for us all
~ All eyes on proposed AU probe in Sudan
~ ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful is historic vindication of Palestinians’ rights
~ Bangladesh: Government must urgently halt mounting death toll of protestors
~ Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech to parliament listed South Africa’s old problems – but no new solutions
~ The Boys end of season 4 review: the gory superhero-hating show gets political as it sets up for its final season
~ You don’t need a doctor to get more physically active – here are 10 simple steps you can take by yourself
~ Why does plague keep plaguing humans?
~ UK Border Force returns migrants in the Channel to France – expert Q&A
~ What a ‘right to disconnect’ from work could look like in the UK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter