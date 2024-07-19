Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Border Force returns migrants in the Channel to France – expert Q&A

By Alex Balch, Professor, Department of Politics, University of Liverpool
The UK Border Force has returned a group of migrants to France after their small boat got into trouble in the English Channel. This appears to be a departure from past policy, at a crucial time. Channel crossings are rising again as the weather gets warmer, and remain a controversial part of migration discussions.

The Conversation’s Avery Anapol asked Alex Balch, who researches migration and human rights at the University of Liverpool, what this episode means for the future of collaboration between the two countries on crossings.

What happened in the Channel…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
