What a ‘right to disconnect’ from work could look like in the UK

By Alan Felstead, Research Professor and Co-director, Cardiff University
Jane Parry, Associate Professor of Work and Employment, University of Southampton
With the rise in homeworking, some countries are legislating to protect workers’ rights to switch off. Will the UK follow suit?The Conversation


