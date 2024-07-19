Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World Court Finds Israel Responsible for Apartheid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, August 27, 2018. © 2018 Mike Corder/AP Photo (New York) –  The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion on July 19, 2024, with significant consequences for human rights protections in Palestine under Israel’s 57-year occupation. The opinion stems from a December 2022 request by the United Nations General Assembly to the court to consider the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.The following…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
