Human Rights Observatory

Why Taylor Swift’s gothic work is as important as the novels of Mary Shelley or Bram Stoker

By Matthew J.A. Green, Associate Professor in Literature and Popular Culture, University of Nottingham
Taylor Swift has cultivated a global brand that might seem incompatible with the darkness, abjection and monstrosity of gothic fiction. But, beneath the friendship bracelets and sequins, her global Eras Tour makes extensive use of gothic elements to engage her audience and articulate her feminist politics.

Her elaborate set designs, for example,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
