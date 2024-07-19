Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beach cleans aren’t just good for the sea – they can boost your mental health and encourage better behaviour

By Kayleigh Wyles, Associate Professor in Environmental Psychology, School of Psychology, University of Plymouth
I love exploring the shoreline. I wander along my local Devon beach at least once a week, and my curiosity is naturally pulled to the high water line. I enjoy discovering pretty shells but also the rubbish that the sea has washed in. The colours, shapes and sizes of this human-made waste stand out from the sand and seaweed.

Finding an old 1990s sweet wrapper is not only nostalgic, it’s also a stark reminder that this rubbish doesn’t go away and is an ongoing and growing problem that needs to be addressed. So once I have investigated what it is that’s caught my eye, I add it to my small…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
