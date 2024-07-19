Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meditation can be harmful – and can even make mental health problems worse

By Miguel Farias, Associate Professor in Experimental Psychology, Coventry University
Since mindfulness it’s something you can practice at home for free, it often sounds like the perfect tonic for stress and mental health issues. Mindfulness is a type of Buddhist-based meditation in which you focus on being aware of what you’re sensing, thinking and feeling in the present moment.

The first recorded evidence for this, found in India, is over 1,500 years old. The Dharmatrāta Meditation Scripture, written by a community of Buddhists, describes various practices and includes reports of symptoms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Imprisoned MP Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza at serious risk after prison guards deny food rations
~ What is CrowdStrike Falcon and what does it do? Is my computer safe?
~ Why Taylor Swift’s gothic work is as important as the novels of Mary Shelley or Bram Stoker
~ Beach cleans aren’t just good for the sea – they can boost your mental health and encourage better behaviour
~ What young neurodivergent employees need to know about starting work — and how to get the right support
~ What minority ethnic police officers face on the job – and how to fix policing culture
~ The long – and strange – history of testing menstrual blood for health conditions
~ Major IT outage brings businesses around the world to a standstill – expert explains what happened and why
~ Why I turned the ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ video game into a history class on America’s violent past
~ Sports in extreme heat: How high school athletes can safely prepare for the start of practice, and the warning signs of heat illness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter