Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Arbitrarily detained opposition leaders must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Malian authorities must immediately release Youssouf Daba Diawara and 11 other opposition politicians who remain arbitrarily detained solely for exercise of their human rights amid escalating crackdown on dissent, said Amnesty International. On 12 July, Youssouf Daba Diawara, former coordinator of the Coordination of Movements, Friends and Sympathizers of Imam Mahmoud Dicko (CMAS), an association […] The post Mali: Arbitrarily detained opposition leaders must be immediately released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
