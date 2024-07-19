Tolerance.ca
Indonesia: Investigate Killing of Journalist and His Family

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Eva Meliana Pasaribu, daughter of the late journalist Rico Sempurna Pasaribu, delivers a press statement accompanied by representatives of the Medan Legal Aid Institute (LBH) and the Journalist Safety Committee (KKJ) in Medan City, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 18, 2024. © Photo by Panyahatan Siregar/NurPhoto via AP (Jakarta) – The Indonesian police and military should investigate the deadly arson attack against a journalist and three members of his family in Kabanjahe, a small town in North Sumatra, Human Rights Watch said today. While three men have been arrested,…


