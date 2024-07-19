Fortescue has put its ambitious green hydrogen target on hold – but Australia should keep powering ahead
By Kylie Turner, System Lead, Sustainable Economies, Climateworks Centre
Luke Brown, Head of Policy and Engagement, Climateworks Centre
Fortescue has long taken first mover risks to drive attention and action in the renewable hydrogen market. This week’s news is a setback, but shouldn’t be seen as a death knell for the nascent industry.
- Friday, July 19, 2024